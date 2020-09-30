Significant Stats: October 3 Edition

Irene Aldana

Key Stats: 93.5% takedown defense (2nd all-time), 6.16 strikes landed per minute (2nd all-time among WBW), 13:32 average fight time (7th longest)

What It Means: Aldana’s standout trait is her boxing, not just offensively but also in her countering and defensive ability, as well. Her footwork is impressive whether she is pressing the action or staying on the outside and setting traps, and she throws great volume without getting reckless. Aldana is always shifting her way into the pocket, bobbing her head and moving her torso as she engages. Thus far, she has shown good takedown defense and uses her long, 5-foot-8 frame to shuck off grappling engagements.

What to Look For in the Fight: This bout is Aldana’s toughest test to date, and Holm has yet another chance to solidify her position at the top of the division by taking out a streaking contender. Aldana has shown improvements each time she has entered the Octagon, and how she handles Holm’s chameleon-like ability to morph into her opponent’s most frustrating nightmare is key to this bout. While both are technically sound and strong strikers, Holm likely has the grappling advantage, so if she presses her advantage there early, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a good chunk of the bout happen against the fence and in clinch situations.