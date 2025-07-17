Shop The Diamond’s Last Dance at UFC Store

This Saturday at UFC 318, in his hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana,Dustin Poirier is expected to step into the Octagon for the final time in his storied career.
While the result of the fight remains unknown, one thing is certain – his legacy is already cemented in the hearts of fight fans around the world.
To honor everything “The Diamond” has given to the sport, UFC Storehas released an exclusive Dustin Poirier collection leading up to UFC 318. This exclusive drop features gear inspired by Poirier’s toughest battles, and the energy he brings to the Octagon every time he fights. Poirier holds wins over former champs like Max Holloway and scored a career-defining TKO over Connor McGregor at UFC 257. Win or lose, Poirier always left it all in the Octagon and will look to do the same at UFC 318 in his trilogy bout against Max Holloway for the UFC BMF championship.
Fans can get tees, hoodies, and even Poirier’s official fight shorts that all pay tribute to hisjourney – from the early days in Lafayette, to headlining bouts on UFC’s biggest stages. Shop the official Dustin Poirier collection and take part in “The Diamond’s” Last Dance at UFC Store today!
Don't miss a moment of UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3, live from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 19, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.