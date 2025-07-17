Shop The Diamond’s Last Dance at UFC Store

To honor everything “The Diamond” has given to the sport, UFC Store has released an exclusive Dustin Poirier collection leading up to UFC 318. This exclusive drop features gear inspired by Poirier’s toughest battles, and the energy he brings to the Octagon every time he fights. Poirier holds wins over former champs like Max Holloway and scored a career-defining TKO over Connor McGregor at UFC 257. Win or lose, Poirier always left it all in the Octagon and will look to do the same at UFC 318 in his trilogy bout against Max Holloway for the UFC BMF championship.