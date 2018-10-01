Shogun, Willis Earn Crucial Wins In Adelaide Main Card

RUA vs PEDRO

Brazilian superstar Mauricio “Shogun” Rua turned back the clock in his UFC Fight Night co-main event against up and comer Tyson Pedro, halting the Sydney native in the third round of their light heavyweight matchup at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

After a brief feeling out process, Pedro jarred the 37=year-old Rua with a quick 1-2 that was answered by a flush counter from Rua, igniting the crowd. After that heated exchange, Pedro began landing some more hard shots, but Rua’s right hand was finding its mark as well. With two minutes left, Rua’s legs wobbled after a clash of heads, and the Aussie looked for the finish, but Rua was able to weather the storm. The two went on to battle at close range, each landing shots before a late trip to the mat.

Rua opened the second with a hard overhand right, getting Pedro’s attention before the two locked up against the fence. With a little over a minute gone, Rua dragged Pedro to the mat and he kept it there for much of the frame, landing several ground strikes en route to a big round.

Pedro was limping early in round three, and after a right hand from Rua, the Aussie fell to the deck. Rua went in for the finish, and after an unanswered barrage of blows, referee Steve Perceval stepped in and stopped the fight. The official time of the finish was 43 seconds of the third round.

With the win, the No. 13-ranked Rua moves to 26-11. The No. 14-ranked Pedro falls to 7-3.