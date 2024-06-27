"Shogun" Rua Reflects On His Incredible UFC Career

In town as a guest fighter for the UFC 301 card, Rua made the usual rounds that icons of the sport do at these events. It’s a good time to meet fans, do a couple interviews and basically enjoy a fight night without fighting.

But “Shogun” needed to get in his seat.

“At a certain moment I had gone backstage, and Eduardo kept telling me to go back to my seat right away,” said Rua. “He didn’t know what was happening either, but UFC PR was asking to please make sure I was in my seat when Caio Borralho’s fight was over. All of the sudden, they made the announcement on the big screen, and it really felt great. It’s like seeing your career, your life, flash in front of your eyes in the best possible way.”

Rua was a UFC Hall of Famer…again.

The first nod for the Curitiba native came in 2018, when he was inducted into the Fight Wing with Dan Henderson for their epic 2011 bout. This time, Rua will have the podium all to himself tonight in Las Vegas, a tribute to his impact on the sport around the globe.

“I could never imagine that I would have such a long, meaningful and successful career,” said Rua, who compiled a 27-14-1 record in a career that spanned from 2002 to 2023. “When you start out, you just take one day at a time. You have your dreams, and your short-term goals, but I could never dream of achieving so much. I’m very blessed.”