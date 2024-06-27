"Shogun" Rua Reflects On His Incredible UFC Career

Embedded
Mauricio “Shogun” Rua didn’t think anything of it when his longtime friend and manager, Eduardo Alonso, pressed him to get back to his seat at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this past May.
In town as a guest fighter for the UFC 301 card, Rua made the usual rounds that icons of the sport do at these events. It’s a good time to meet fans, do a couple interviews and basically enjoy a fight night without fighting.
But “Shogun” needed to get in his seat.
“At a certain moment I had gone backstage, and Eduardo kept telling me to go back to my seat right away,” said Rua. “He didn’t know what was happening either, but UFC PR was asking to please make sure I was in my seat when Caio Borralho’s fight was over. All of the sudden, they made the announcement on the big screen, and it really felt great. It’s like seeing your career, your life, flash in front of your eyes in the best possible way.”
Rua was a UFC Hall of Famer…again.
The first nod for the Curitiba native came in 2018, when he was inducted into the Fight Wing with Dan Henderson for their epic 2011 bout. This time, Rua will have the podium all to himself tonight in Las Vegas, a tribute to his impact on the sport around the globe.
“I could never imagine that I would have such a long, meaningful and successful career,” said Rua, who compiled a 27-14-1 record in a career that spanned from 2002 to 2023. “When you start out, you just take one day at a time. You have your dreams, and your short-term goals, but I could never dream of achieving so much. I’m very blessed.”
And we were blessed to watch him fight, whether it was in PRIDE when he was the aggressive young gun wrecking opponents left and right en route to winning the 2005 Middleweight Grand Prix, or the wily, yet still explosive, veteran who won a UFC light heavyweight title in 2010 and fought the best the Octagon had to offer.
“I have so many fond memories of so many fights, and a lot of them represent my fighting style,” he said. “I always gave my all, fought looking to finish the fight and tried to be aggressive everywhere. From my Quinton Jackson fight, going through the first Lil’ Nog fight, (Ricardo) Arona, Chuck Liddell, Lyoto (Machida), Dan Henderson, you can pick any of them and it will be good.”
That epic journey is similar to that of another Class of 2024 inductee, his Chute Boxe teammate, Wanderlei Silva.
“Wanderlei, alongside my brother ‘Ninja,’ was one of my first idols in the sport,” said Rua. “When I started out, Wanderlei was the man in our gym and an example that we all wanted to follow. I had the pleasure to be in PRIDE with him for a few years, then in the UFC, and now once again at the Hall of Fame.”
Another two-time Hall of Famer and Chute Boxe teammate, Anderson Silva, picks up a place in the Fight Wing tonight for his first bout with Chael Sonnen, and with Silva spending time in PRIDE, as well, it’s a reminder of just how special that Japanese promotion was.
“PRIDE had an enormous impact in the world of our sport,” said Rua. “It’s very hard to explain to young fans who haven’t lived in that era what the atmosphere of a PRIDE show in Japan back in the day was, with the whole culture there, the incredible size of the show in the huge stadiums, and the level of talent. It felt a little bit like watching the ‘MMA Olympics’ every few months.”
With Rua retiring just a little over a year ago, it’s clear that the 42-year-old was one of the rare fighters to bridge the past generation and current one in mixed martial arts. That’s a gift, one that Rua is finally able to enjoy.
“As fighters, we will always have that itch (to fight), I guess, but it’s more so about the adrenaline, the competition, something that we got used to having in our lives for so long,” he said. “But a fighter’s career is made of a lot of sacrifice, so it takes its toll, and there’s a time for everything in life. I’m at a point where I’m enjoying life, with all my other businesses, my family, friends and all I was able to conquer during my time. With that said, I’m still training every now and then to keep in shape.”
Well, he’s got to fit in that Hall of Fame jacket. But will his newest trophy have a place in his home?
“Of course,” Rua laughs. “There will always be room for more trophies, and if they ever want to send me another one it’ll more than welcome. I have a special place in my house for my UFC belt, my Hall of Fame trophies and PRIDE Grand Prix belt.”
