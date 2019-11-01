Shogun Rua Proud Of The Legacy He Has Crafted

The Brazilian icon also points to his close friend and training partner Demian Maia as an example of someone who has continued to have tremendous success at a time when most observers expect them to either struggle mightily or simply walk away.

“He certainly is a source of motivation,” he said of Maia, who entered 2019 on a three-fight slide, but has since won three straight, most recently submitting Ben Askren in Singapore to rocket back into the thick of the title chase in the welterweight division. “Demian turned 42 last week and, in my opinion, he’s at his peak and still performing at his peak and that’s a motivation.”

The piece that seems lost on most onlookers as they wonder when these aging combat sports athletes will say “that’s enough” is that, for many, training and competing is a way of life, not simply a vocational pursuit, and those competitive fires can’t simply be turned off with the flip of a switch.

They can, however, diminish over time.

Rua made his professional debut two weeks prior to turning 22. A year later, he debuted in PRIDE, knocking out Akira Shoji in under four minutes. Eighteen months later, he kicked off his run to the Middleweight Grand Prix title by finishing Quinton “Rampage” Jackson via soccer kicks in a little under five minutes.