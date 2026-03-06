Shinard Bunch Is Ready To Showcase His Best Self | Zuffa Boxing 04

“The love for it,” he admitted. “Family, friends, mentors, just the people around me – I know for a fact they want to see me do good. I know for a fact I want to do good, you know, just in life. I have kids. One day I want my kids to be able to say, ‘My dad was this, my dad was that. But all in all, he was a great person,’ you know? From start to finish, I just try to be the best man I can be, every day.”

Bunch’s passion for boxing reached new heights when he was offered the chance to join the Zuffa Boxing roster. As someone who had already checked out Dana White’s industry-changing brand of boxing, he had no hesitation when he was presented the chance to hop aboard the train.

“I’ve been watching Zuffa before I got signed to them,” he said. “I feel like Dana White and Turki (Alalshikh) are elevating boxing in a different kind of way. So, when I got the call, I definitely (accepted).”

For an unassuming character like Bunch, it’s a move that pushes him a little out of his comfort zone. The sporting side of the change will see him testing his mettle inside the ring with opposition that more closely matches his own talent. But it also opens him up to something he hasn’t had to deal with too often before – dealing with the media and telling his own story.