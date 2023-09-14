Shevchenko Seeks To Restore Order To The Flyweight Division

“My viewpoint is that this is MMA,” Shevchenko said this week when asked to share her thoughts on what transpired the first time she and Grasso shared the Octagon, just days before the duo run it back in the main event of Noche UFC this weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “This the fight game, where you have to be very focused from the beginning to the end; you’re not allowed to do any errors in your game.

“It’s only showing how dangerous and strong the sport is by itself,” she added. “This is sometimes what happens.”

While these things do sometimes happen in MMA, they didn’t happen to Shevchenko for multiple years and through multiple championship fights, which is what made Grasso’s victory in March all the more surprising.

From the moment she touched down in the flyweight division, the standout from Kyrgyzstan dominated, mauling Priscila Cachoeira in her divisional debut before posting 49-46 scores across the board against Joanna Jedrzejczyk to claim the vacant title at UFC 231. Shevchenko was so far and away ahead of her competition that Jennifer Maia winning a round in their championship clash at UFC 255 set Twitter alight because, up until that point, no challenger had managed to do so.