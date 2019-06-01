Shevchenko Knows All About Champ Life

“We had a similar situation a few months ago when I fought Joanna (Jedrzejczyk),” said Shevchenko. “Antonina fought one week before me against a Korean opponent (Ji Yeon Kim) in Las Vegas and the next day we flew to Toronto for my fight with Joanna. For me, it's okay. When you have everything easy, you don't know how to react. But when you have these kinds of obstacles every time in your way, it makes you stronger and prepared more and more for your fight. I don't have any options. I must be in her corner.”

We should all have a sister like Valentina Shevchenko. Well, Antonina defeated Pudilova, earned a Fight of the Night bonus and then it was off to Uruguay for Valentina’s second title defense against the first woman to beat her in MMA, Carmouche. It wasn’t particularly a revenge match she was chasing after, but fighters fight, and when presented with the opportunity to headline this weekend, she was all in.

“I expected that we would fight someday,” said the champion. “I didn't know when, but I knew it was gonna happen because she was going up in the rankings at flyweight. I thought it was going to be Katlyn (Chookagian), but UFC offered me this opportunity and I took it. I'm not a person who will say no. I wasn't going to wait for six months. I'm feeling good after my last fight, I didn't have injuries and I took this fight. I know it's gonna be a good fight, she's a strong MMA fighter, but I will do my best because my goal is to keep the belt for a long time.”