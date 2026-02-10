Shay Montague’s Idol Just Became His Rival

“I’ve watched his game through all the years. I can remember in those series of matches with the Miyaos, he did a Choi bar into the De La Riva, you know? And this is a move I still do now. So I think, to face somebody that, in a way, was formative in developing your own jiu-jitsu game, it’s super cool.

“It's the most cliched saying in the world, right? You keep training and keep trying until your idols become your rivals. And this is literally one of those people I’ve looked up to since I was a white belt. So it's super exciting to be here, you know? Super exciting. And maybe afterwards I can take him for a beer (and) he can take me for some pasta!”

RELATED: Entertaining Musumeci

The UFC BJJ audience is a growing fanbase, with a healthy mix of seasoned grappling fans, plus a number of UFC fans who have been intrigued by the elite skills of the world’s top submission specialists. Montague admitted that his style might look a little out of the ordinary to those who have only really experienced watching grappling under MMA rules, but said that he has some special tricks up his sleeve that he hopes will entertain fans new and old this week.

“My style is probably the sort of style that's most alien to somebody that watches lots of UFC,” he explained.

“It’s influenced heavily by sports jiu-jitsu and my flexibility and stuff. But hopefully, if you start to watch it, it can become more exciting than the style that's more familiar in MMA. Often, when you roll with an MMA fighter, they sit on their knees; they don't really do much. They're trying to be super negative. Whereas when you roll with somebody that's really good at sports jiu-jitsu, it's super open (and) fluid. There's lots of movement going on.