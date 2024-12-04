Shavkat Rakhmonov: Refreshed And Ready For The Next Challenge

“Even though I’ve been preparing for this moment my entire career and knew it would come eventually, hearing the news still brought a lot of joy,” he said when asked about learning he would face Muhammad for the title. “It’s a validation of all the hard work I’ve put in over the years.

“I take a lot of pride in (reaching this point) because it represents years of hard work, sacrifice, and dedication to my craft. Getting to this level isn’t easy, and it’s something I don’t take lightly. I’ve earned this opportunity, and I’m proud to prove that I belong here.”

Though he was understandably disappointed to learn of Muhammad’s medical issue and removal from the contest, Rakhmonov knows the two will cross paths at some point in the future, but first he has to take care of some business against an old friend this weekend.

Within days of news breaking that Muhammad was out of this weekend’s main event, the matchup between Rakhmonov and Machado Garry was booked, with the Irishman being pulled from his scheduled main event against Joaquin Buckley the following weekend in Tampa to fill the void, creating a tantalizing matchup that will determine who will be the first to challenge Muhammad for his title next year.

In addition to being a clash of unbeaten rising stars in the 170-pound weight class, Saturday’s penultimate contest is also a meeting between former training partners, as the two men logged plenty of time on the mats and in the cage together when they both trained at Kill Cliff FC in South Florida.

“Our past training together definitely adds an interesting layer to this fight,” admitted the 18-0 contender. “We were teammates, and there’s mutual respect, but this is the nature of the sport. As top welterweights, we both knew this day might come. There’s nothing personal about it — it’s just business — and we’ll see who the better fighter is.