Shavkat Rakhmonov: Refreshed And Ready For The Next Challenge

Navigating time off as a mixed martial artist is a tricky balancing act, with myriad different opinions existing about everything from how much time off is good, how much time off is bad, ring rust, and countless other related elements in between.
As with everything in this sport, everyone is constantly searching for that Goldilocks scenario: where the amount of down time isn’t so little that it doesn’t afford time to heal or simply enjoy being in the gym, but where it also isn’t so much that it feels like too much time has passed, skills have stagnated, and the early days of camp are devoted exclusively to shaking off the rust, and maybe a couple extra pounds that accumulated.
Like bowls of porridge and the comforts of beds, everything needs to be just right.
Shavkat Rakhmonov feels like his time away over the last year landed right in that Goldilocks zone.
“This past year has been crucial for me,” began the undefeated welterweight contender, who returns to take on Ian Machado Garry in the captivating co-main event of UFC 310 this weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “I took the time to focus on my health and address some lingering injuries that needed attention.
“Sometimes you need to step back and focus on evolving as a fighter without the pressure of a fight camp. This time allowed me to refine my skills, work on areas I wanted to improve, and take a step toward reaching the next level. It’s been a period of growth, and I feel like a more complete fighter because of it.
“It wasn’t easy stepping away from competition, but it allowed me to fully recover and recharge,” he added. “Now, I feel stronger, healthier, and more prepared than ever to return to the cage.”
Rakhmonov was initially scheduled to return to action in the main event of Saturday’s final pay-per-view fight card of 2024 in a welterweight title clash with Belal Muhammad, only for the champion to be forced to the sidelines due to a bone infection in his foot.
Despite the shift in opponents, the 30-year-old Kazakh standout was still able to take the time to reflect on everything he’s accomplished to date, and what it means to have reached the point of being in a position to challenge for UFC gold just over five years into his tenure with the promotion.
“Even though I’ve been preparing for this moment my entire career and knew it would come eventually, hearing the news still brought a lot of joy,” he said when asked about learning he would face Muhammad for the title. “It’s a validation of all the hard work I’ve put in over the years.
“I take a lot of pride in (reaching this point) because it represents years of hard work, sacrifice, and dedication to my craft. Getting to this level isn’t easy, and it’s something I don’t take lightly. I’ve earned this opportunity, and I’m proud to prove that I belong here.”
Though he was understandably disappointed to learn of Muhammad’s medical issue and removal from the contest, Rakhmonov knows the two will cross paths at some point in the future, but first he has to take care of some business against an old friend this weekend.
Within days of news breaking that Muhammad was out of this weekend’s main event, the matchup between Rakhmonov and Machado Garry was booked, with the Irishman being pulled from his scheduled main event against Joaquin Buckley the following weekend in Tampa to fill the void, creating a tantalizing matchup that will determine who will be the first to challenge Muhammad for his title next year.
In addition to being a clash of unbeaten rising stars in the 170-pound weight class, Saturday’s penultimate contest is also a meeting between former training partners, as the two men logged plenty of time on the mats and in the cage together when they both trained at Kill Cliff FC in South Florida.
“Our past training together definitely adds an interesting layer to this fight,” admitted the 18-0 contender. “We were teammates, and there’s mutual respect, but this is the nature of the sport. As top welterweights, we both knew this day might come. There’s nothing personal about it — it’s just business — and we’ll see who the better fighter is.
“Ian is a tough and talented fighter; I respect his skills (and) I know firsthand what he brings to the table. I have a lot of respect for Ian for stepping up, especially on short notice. Many fighters in this division didn’t take the opportunity, but Ian did. That shows his character and his belief in himself as a fighter.”
While Machado Garry certainly has unwavering self-belief and an unbeaten record that justifies that assuredness, Rakhmonov has been even more impressive to date, having managed to earn all 18 of his career victories inside the distance.
It's an achievement that is rightfully mentioned in the first line of Rakhmonov’s biography when listing his credentials as a contender, but is also one of those accomplishments where it never quite feels like the degree of difficulty is fully understood or appreciated.
Just winning 18 consecutive fights in MMA — including six straight in the UFC welterweight division — is a daunting task that very few achieve, but then to earn each of those victories by stoppage is next-level impressive.
There have been no moments where he’s taken his foot off the gas, as evident by his standing rear-naked choke finish of Geoff Neal four minutes into the third round of their grueling clash at UFC 285, nor have there been instances where he’s gone out focused on gaining valuable time in the cage or working on individual techniques or tactics.
Although he’s always prepared to go the distance, Rakhmonov’s focus is on finishing each and every person that stands across from him, which speaks to the character and mindset of the quiet standout who has been tabbed as a future title contender from the minute he first set foot inside the Octagon.
“It’s something I’m very proud of because it shows my ability to dominate and leave no doubt,” he said of his string of finishes. “Every fighter knows how difficult it is to finish opponents at this level, and it’s something I strive for in every fight. Finishing my opponents is my way of proving I’m the better man.
“I always look for the finish — that’s just my style — but I’m fully prepared to go five rounds if that’s what it takes,” he added in regards to this weekend’s contest, which is a five-round affair. “Whether it’s a quick finish or a drawn-out battle, the most important thing is to get my hand raised at the end.”
Should Rakhmonov get his hand raised, it will accomplish two things: the first is that it will knock Machado Garry from the ranks of the unbeaten, and the second is that it will ensure that the title opportunity that slipped from his grasp this weekend through no fault of his own will once more be his.
“Ian is undefeated for a reason — he’s skilled and dangerous — but I believe in my experience and preparation,” began Rakhmononv. “To take his “0,” I need to be sharp, disciplined, and execute my game plan perfectly. I have no other option but to win, and I’m ready to make it happen.
“Defeating Ian will be another step in solidifying my position as the top contender,” he added. “It will show that I’m the best in this division, and I belong at the top. Remaining unbeaten and earning this win will bring me one step closer to achieving my ultimate goal: becoming the welterweight champion.”
