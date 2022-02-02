Shavkat Rakhmonov Is In No Rush

But if he did, he might get amused by the question in the “People also ask” section where it is asked, How good is Shavkat Rakhmonov?

“I never tried to Google my name, so I'm not sure about that,” he said. “But, of course, if there's some YouTube videos of my fights or about me I usually watch it.”

Yes, he’s as modest as he is serious, which means we’ll have to answer that question.

He’s really good, to the tune of a perfect 14-0 record that includes 14 finishes and UFC victories over Alex Oliveira and Michel Prazeres. It’s not easy keeping a record like that, especially two fights deep into a UFC career, and while Rakhmonov knows this, he’s also learned to adjust to the pressure of staying perfect.

“It's hard to stay undefeated because it's a huge psychological pressure and expectations are always very high,” he admits. “But I learned to deal with it. The most important thing is to stay focused and cold blooded in your approach. Being undefeated is also a big motivation to train harder to keep that ‘0’.”

Training hard has never been an issue for the welterweight prospect, but as Rakhmonov preps for Saturday’s meeting with Carlston Harris, he’s been leveling up with the Sanford MMA squad in South Florida.