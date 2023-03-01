Shavkat Rakhmonov's Skills Better Than A Video Game

Since arriving in the UFC in the fall of 2020, the 28-year-old welterweight has earned four consecutive stoppage victories to advance his record to 16-0 overall, with each and every one of those wins coming inside the distance. Most recently, the talented “Nomad” collected a second-round submission win over divisional stalwart Neil Magny, signaling that he is a legitimate Top 10 talent and setting up his showdown with Geoff Neal this weekend at UFC 285.

“Nothing surprising,” said Rakhmonov when asked about his first four appearances inside the Octagon. “I'm training hard every day, and all these wins are simply results of my hard work.

“Neil was definitely one of the most serious opponents I've ever faced in my life,” he continued, reflecting on his summer victory over Magny. “He has been on the top of the division for a long time and fought many big-name opponents before. So the fight against him showed that I can easily compete with top fighters, (which is) something that I was confident about already before.”