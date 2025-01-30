Shara Magomedov Is Right Where He Needs To Be

The undefeated 30-year-old boasts a crispy 15-0 record featuring 12 knockouts, and many of those finishes deserve top-billing on a highlight reel (more on that in a moment). Fashioning himself as a pirate, Magomedov quickly distinguished himself as a personality easy to pick from a crowd of exciting, aspirant stars. Through four trips to the Octagon, he collected three performance bonuses and two finishes while keeping his record spotless. Essentially, he is doing everything in his power to prove he is a star in the making.

However, if you ask him, his dreams were much more modest than you’d expect from such a flashy and eccentric fighter on the rise.

“I once had a dream to fight at least one time in the UFC,” he told UFC.com. “Now, the goal is to get my fifth victory. Now, I have a new dream. The new dream is to have 10 fights in the UFC, 10 victories in the UFC, and then we’ll think of something new.”