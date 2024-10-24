Shara Magomedov: ‘I’m One Of The Best’

Magomedov has proven to be one of the most creative and dynamic strikers at 185 pounds. He believes Petrosyan, who shares a similar Muay Thai base, is the perfect dance partner to create an exciting matchup at UFC 308.

“This is a great matchup for me at this time,” Magomedov said. “Armen Petrosyan is a great fighter, a great striker. I’ve had three fights in the UFC so far, all of them were strikers and somehow, they all turned into wrestlers in the middle of the fight. When it comes to Armen Petrosyan, he has a great base of Muay Thai. I think this type of opponent right now is going to be a very exciting fight, very fun for the fans.

“A great win over this opponent will show that I’m one of the best, if not the best striker in this division. All the other fights I’ve had in the UFC, they all turned from strikers into wrestlers. I think this is going to cross all the T’s, dot all the I’s and the fact that I am the striker that I say that I am, I’m great and I’m ready to fight the tops of the division.”

While he’s not looking past the tough challenge that lies ahead in Armen Petrosyan in less than three days, Magomedov is eager to have his name mentioned among the biggest names in the division. He hopes a dominant performance on Saturday will convince fans and the UFC that it’s time for him to enter the rankings and start climbing toward the middleweight title.

“What I want the fans to say is finally give me a striker that can do something good against me, someone that he deserves to fight, a great striker,” Magomedov said. “The roster is full of these guys. I want them to give me (Israel) Adesanya, I want them to give me Kevin Holland, I want them to give me Michel Pereira. Give me these guys, this is who I’m ready to fight. I’m ready to be on the top level and compete with the tops of the division.”