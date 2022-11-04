Shanna Young’s Work-Life Balance

Whenever she’s not in the cage, Young is trying something new and exciting. Competing in amateur fights a decade ago, the extrinsic value wasn’t matching the love she had for the sport, so she continued her journey to the UFC while teaching herself important life skills that she couldn’t afford to have others do for her.

“I grew up with my dad messing with stuff in the garage, and I’ve always been this big Tomboy,” Young said. “I love to work on stuff. Being a fighter, you don’t really have a lot of money coming up, so for years and years I’ve been super poor because I’m chasing this crazy passion, crazy dream, and a lot of times you learn how to do things on your own instead of having to go pay somebody to do it.”

“I’ve always done a little bit of something else,” Young said. “After every fight I will go out and do something crazy just for fun. After my first fight I went to truck driving school and got my truck driving license. I want to learn how to weld, so maybe that’s something for the future. I’d love to be a Harley mechanic, but that takes a lot of time and would probably take a lot away from training.”

And for right now, training is at the forefront of Young’s agenda, with an upcoming bout against Miranda Maverick at UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos just a few days away. The bout was originally scheduled in August, but weight cutting issues forced a postponement that brings the two flyweights to the UFC APEX this Saturday.