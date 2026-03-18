Shanelle Dyer Is Buzzin’ Ahead of Hometown Debut

Now, just three years after her pro debut, the 24-year-old Dyer is set to make the walk to the Octagon for the first time this weekend as she faces off with Ravena Oliveira on Saturday evening at The O2 Arena in London. While the milestone arrived quickly, Dyer has been a martial artist since she was nine years old, so making it to the UFC is something she spent more than half her life working toward even if she wasn’t always the biggest fan of the sport.

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“Low-key, I used to hate MMA,” Dyer said with a laugh. “I did Muay Thai for ages. I’ve been in Muay Thai. I love Muay Thai, and everyone was like, ‘You should do MMA! You should watch UFC!’ and I was like, ‘If I want to watch high-level striking, I’ll watch Muay Thai!’ … I didn’t appreciate jiu jitsu because I didn’t understand it, and I didn’t want to watch people hugging on the floor. When I started training MMA and they started breaking down jiu jitsu, I fell in love with the complexity of MMA. I find it to be a beautiful sport… I learned from young that I didn’t want to work for the rest of my life — I wanted to fight — and when I turned 18, unfortunately you can’t make a lot of money in Muay Thai, so it was either boxing or MMA and I like kicking people too much do boxing. I started MMA and the rest is history.

“I made my MMA debut after four months of training. I flying kicked someone in the face and that sent me viral, and I was like, ‘Ah, I’ve went viral after one fight. I can do this!’”