Shanelle Dyer | Back For More

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Not only did Dyer step under the brightest lights in the sport and secure a statement finish in her debut, but she came away with a Performance of the Night bonus as well, with the video of her learning the news standing as a must-watch moment of joy.

While her initial reaction when the bonus hit her bank account was to immediately break into online shopping mode, the 25-year-old strawweight quickly realized she didn’t really want anything beyond things that could help contribute to her continued development as a fighter. So she purchased her first car — “a small little thing,” as she said —to help with the London commute, but otherwise, everything has been funneled back into her career.

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“I always say, ‘The best investment in life is self-investment,’” Dyer said. “I got out to the States about two weeks earlier than this fight because my journey has not ended; it’s just started. It has been cool —just like the financial freedom and less stress, where if I need to go somewhere for camp, I have the funds for it. If I need to buy something for camp, I have the funds for it. There’s no excuse — I can have the best camp possible because I have the funds for it.

“That peace of mind is amazing, but I went to the gym two weeks later and still got smashed exactly the same,” she added with a laugh. “Training never changes; it hasn’t gotten easier, but it’s gotten simpler, which is amazing.”