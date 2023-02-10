Shane Young Loves His Day Job

Shane Young of New Zealand punches Omar Morales of Venezuela in their featherweight fight during the UFC 260 event at UFC APEX on March 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“Really knowing who to lean on when times are hard and recognizing it’s been eight years since I’ve been [at my gym] and it’s been a family for so long and time has really shown the love that I have, that I am surrounded with, and I am comfortable being there.”

Athletes know that if you want to be great you must surround yourself with greatness. And that is exactly what Young is doing. “I was able to integrate some new stuff…now I’ve been working with an elite strength coach, integrating more tools into my game, City Kickboxing, best MMA gym and coach, Eugene Bareman, three years in a row,” he told UFC.com “Every day in there is like going to the lab.

“Everybody who trains in my gym gets better every day, so as their level increases it makes me push myself that much more.”

Considering the break from competition, we asked how getting back into training camp was. Before we could even get the question out, he didn’t hesitate to say, “It was hard bro, it was the hardest fight camp I’ve ever had in my life.” Reminiscing on how fight camps used to be mentally, physically, and emotionally for the young featherweight, he added, “but my spirits have been the highest they’ve ever felt.”

