Shane Young Living The Dream

“When I was younger, playing with my little friends, I had these fantasies I’d be battling aliens to defend planet Earth, or fantasies about being an All Black [rugby player] – but what I’m doing right now is just as crazy. The world is in a pandemic and we’re flying to a manmade island to fight!”

He laughs.

“Dreams do come true, kids.”

When the coronavirus hit, the fighters at Auckland, New Zealand’s famous City Kickboxing were in the midst of a fight camp. They decided to isolate together, bringing in mattresses, stocking up on food and literally living in the gym. The experience strengthened the bonds between teammates and reaped results.

“It was an amazing camp,” declares Young. “I got to hang out with the boys and do something different to normal. It was like coming back to work when you haven’t been there for six months. I’m feeling fitter, healthier and stronger than I ever have.”

While Young has won his previous two UFC bouts in fine fashion, that’s not what’s giving him confidence stepping into the Octagon against late call-up Ludovit Klein at UFC 253.

“I already knew City Kickboxing was world class,” he explains, “but the recognition we have received over the last few years – as the best gym with the highest winning percentage – how can you not be confident?”

“There’s a whole other level you get to when you train side by side with your brothers. Your ealise you are all doing the same things. The same thing world champion Israel Adesanya is doing is the same thing that future champion Shane Young is doing.”

The Kiwi’s journey into MMA wasn’t by any means conventional. It didn’t begin with a karate school at the local strip mall or stem from being a stellar school athlete.

“It actually started with me doing graffiti at age 13,” admits Young. “That was my first form of self-expression. There’s also a level of bravado to it, because you’re doing something illegal late at night. Sometimes you have to run away from security guards. It really pulled me out of my shell. Through graffiti, I met one of my best friends and he introduced me to mixed martial arts. After that happened, I started training, having a few fights and investing all of my time and effort into MMA.”