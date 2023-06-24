Shane Sparks Calls Bravo-Young A Generational Talent | UFC FIGHT PASS

In addition to everything he did right off the mat, Sparks was also hooked by what he was capable of on the mat. Just when Sparks would think he’d seen all the finesse in the world, Bravo-Young would give him another reason to simply shrug and say, “he’s done it again.”

“He also brings the fancy footwork, and I remember one broadcast where I used the Muhammed Ali quote, ‘float like a butterfly, sting like a bee’ and that’s how he is. The creativity that he brought to a wrestling match was important. The way you do it all matters.”

As a fan of combat sports across the board. it doesn’t take much to get Sparks excited when a familiar face takes their skillset into another discipline, but he admits this is a different path than usual.

Wrestlers have a tendency to wrestle out their career and then dive into fighting as a passionless last resort when they’ve reached the end of their wrestling careers. It doesn’t take much to fire a wrestler up and lock in to an opponent but, in the past, it’s been rare to hear a wrestler with the prominence of Bravo-Young feel that they’re born to fight, as well as wrestle.

Watch The UFC FIGHT PASS Invitational 4 Live June 29

As time goes on and more wrestlers grow up with the UFC being the soundtrack to their Saturday nights, we’ll continue to see more Bo Nickals and more Roman Bravo-Youngs making statements, as opposed to “trying it out.”

With the years of proof that Bravo-Young has given Sparks and the rest of us over the years, the voice of the Big Ten explains that RBY is geared up to be one of the greatest combat athletes alive.