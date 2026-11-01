Shane Mosley Jr. Wants To Show His Championship Quality | Zuffa Boxing 12

Now Mosley faces England’s Denzel Bentley in a matchup he initially thought could be for a version of the middleweight world title.

However, the sanctioning body’s decision to strip Bentley of the title means there will be no belt on the line when they face off in the co-main event on Saturday night at the Copper Box Arena in London.

“Technically speaking, this is a title fight, right?” he said. “Yes, he's not on paper a champion, but he was the WBO middleweight champion, and he got stripped before our fight… I still view him as a champion. Zuffa wanted me to fight a champion. I'm here. Everybody was willing. Just the sanctioning bodies, unfortunately, don't have it as a championship fight. So, with that being said, this to me is a championship fight.

“I think he's a great opponent. He's obviously worthy of being a champion, and I think it's going to be a good fight.”