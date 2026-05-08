Shane Mosley Jr. Is Ready For A Fresh Start | Zuffa Boxing 06

“I did watch his last fight. I feel like he did good,” he said.

“He was resilient and definitely took over in the last couple of rounds.”

Watch This And Every Zuffa Boxing Event Live On Paramount+

Bohachuk has moved up a weight class to be a part of the middleweight division in Zuffa Boxing, and while the Ukrainian is much newer to the weight class than longtime middleweight Mosley, the American said he doesn’t see it being any sort of factor when the leather starts to fly.

“It's just fighting,” he said, matter-of-factly.