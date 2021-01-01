Shane Burgos Is A True Competitor

“I think I got more pop from that fight than any of my other fights, and it just sucks that I didn’t get the win,” Burgos said as he shook his head. “It really pisses me off, honestly. It’s frustrating and I feel like I let it slip through my fingers. I really got caught up in the moment; it was a fun fight, and I was having a good time. I let it slip through my fingers; I got too caught up.”

On Saturday, he’ll look to maintain his mental focus and his focus on the basics when he takes on perennial contender Edson Barboza at UFC 262. Barboza is someone that the 30-year-old New Yorker has watched for years and is definitely the type of fighter he’d like to test himself against.

“It’s fun to fight a guy like Edson. It’s a guy I’ve been watching since high school. It’s pretty weird, I’ve been watching him since before I even had my first amateur fight and now, I’m going in there and he’ll be standing across the cage from me,” Burgos said. “It’s pretty surreal, but as soon as the referee says ‘go,’ all that stuff goes out the window and he’s just another guy in my way.”