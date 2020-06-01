Shane Burgos To Turn Around His 2020

“2020 has been a s***** year for the entire world but it is going to be the year that I make my rise and make my name known,” Burgos told UFC.com. “I am number ten right now and he’s number eight and that means I’m going to go in there put on a show and make noise.”

The 29-year-old Burgos has seven UFC bouts under his belt and will be featured in his first co-main event on Saturday. It’s a steppingstone for Burgos, who hasn’t fought professionally outside of the northeast corner of the United States yet.

Burgos enters the bout on a three-fight win streak that consists of two finishes and a decision victory over veteran Cub Swanson. He can feel the momentum building and he believes the co-main slot on Saturday’s card is a perfect opportunity to make a big move.

“I’m excited for this one because I’m fighting a guy like Josh Emmett. It’s a f******* fire fight and it’s going to have a ton of eyeballs on it,” Burgos said. “In my mind it’s important to get a finish no matter what. I want it to be definitive, I want to it be something I did, not what three judges decided. I want people to remember my name and then go, ‘Damn, I can’t ever miss another one of this kid’s fights again.’”