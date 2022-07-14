Shane Burgos Aims To Break Charles Jourdain

Burgos explained that he had a fever during fight week, and when fight night came around, he wasn’t feeling himself. But, for him, it was nothing a quick punch in the face couldn’t solve.

“In my head, all I kept thinking was, I just need to get punched in the face right now to wake the f*** up. It’s 10:30 at night, I’m normally sleeping at this point, I’m f***ing tired, I don’t feel too good,” Burgos told UFC.com ahead of his bout at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez. “I was like, I just need to get punched in the face and wake the f*** up. It happened right in the first couple seconds, I got punched in the face and I was like, oh s***, it’s time to go.”

Something clicked inside the New York native and he went home with a unanimous decision victory, snapping a two-fight skid. The featherweight is 6-0 when fighting in his home state, and he’ll look to extend that to 7-0 against Charles Jourdain in Long Island.

There’s a lot involved with fight week, such as interviews, photos, weight cuts, so being able to subtract long travel on a plane is something that helps Burgos become a little bit more stress-free, ultimately leading to the best version of himself on fight night. Because he is within driving distance, he is able to go and spend time with his wife and kids during fight week, which is always an added bonus.