Shamil Abdurakhimov Continues To Challenge Himself

After suffering defeat in his debut, Abdurakhimov won five of his next six, including stoppage wins over Marcin Tybura and Chase Sherman, while outpointing former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski on the judges' scorecards in their matchup back in 2018. His only loss during that four-year stretch was to UFC knockout king Derrick Lewis.

In his last three bouts, however, Abdurakhimov has struggled to find those same results, losing all three by TKO before reaching the third round. At surface level, this obviously isn’t the run he or any fighter want to find themselves on. But when you look deeper, his matchups became even more difficult despite the setbacks.