Seungwoo Choi Is Taking It Step By Step

“I know there are a lot of good fighters in featherweight, but I want to be in the Top 10,” Choi told UFC.com ahead of his bout against Josh Culibao at UFC 275. “The champion is obviously my final achievement, it is what I want, so I want to take it step by step.”

The 29-year-old featherweight has won three of his last four, dropping his last fight to Alex Caceres in October. Prior to that fight, Choi claimed victories over Suman Mokhtarian, Youssef Zalal and Julian Erosa. He knocked Erosa out at 1:37 of the first round, which sent him home with a $50,000 bonus.

How To Watch UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka

When he prepares for a new opponent, Choi studies them and creates a strategy around their fighting style. However, he went back to the drawing board after suffering the defeat against Caceres. He believes it will make him a stronger fighter this time around.