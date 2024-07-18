SeungWoo Choi Is Only Getting Stronger

“Of course, I’m interested in fashion and I’ve always wanted to show a more unconventional side of me, rather than just a fighter. So I had a great opportunity to work as a model in Korea. I want to show various sides of myself to my fans. And if there are more opportunities, I would like to continue such things.”

Inside This Saturday's Main Event: Lemos vs Jandiroba

It sure beats getting punched in the face. But when it comes to fighting, Choi still has plenty he wants to prove to himself. At age 31, he feels like his prime is approaching. Like his last win, Choi took his time. It will have been nearly 11 months outside the Octagon when he steps in to face Steve Garcia Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba.

“This camp was perfect,” he says. “I feel so good because I am well-prepared this time…in terms of physical conditioning, mental conditioning and strategy. I prepared well.”

He’ll need to be on his game against Garcia, who is in the midst of his own “best of times” streak. “Mean Machine” has won three in a row and four of his last five.