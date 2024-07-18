SeungWoo Choi Is Only Getting Stronger

Free Fight
It was the best of times and it was the worst of times for SeungWoo Choi. And it all happened over the course of three short years.
The best: three consecutive wins starting in 2019 had created a buzz around “Sting.” Those wins, including a first round TKO of Julian Erosa, rightly heralded him as a featherweight to watch.
The worst: the win streak was followed by three consecutive losses. He was choked out by veteran Alex Caceres, knocked out by Mike Trizano and came up short on the scorecards in a close split decision to Josh Culibao.
A skid like that could dishearten the best of us, but the Gangneung, South Korea native just isn’t built like that. He was disappointed, but he knew he had the goods. And he went back to work.
“I am always grateful to be able to compete on this world-caliber stage with the UFC,” he says via interpreter. “I’ve grown more internally. I’m becoming stronger by overcoming the burdens and the pressure every time. I’m growing now.”
That growth in the gym got him back into the win column; a hard-fought unanimous nod over Jarno Errens last August at UFC Singapore. That event was the curtain call for “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung, who Choi had been training with to right the ship. The wisdom and experience of TKZ rubbed off—and continues to rub off—on Choi.
“It’s an honor to have a world-class player with me on my side. It has been a great help; a wonderful source of motivation. It’s lucky for me.”
Most importantly, he didn’t rush. More than nine months elapsed between bouts.
“I took quite a longer period of camp that time. I was able to show some growth in my game. I became stronger than before. I’m really happy I got the win last time. I’m in a good mood. Everything is good.”
When he says everything is good, you believe him. A naturally upbeat soul that smiles a lot, Choi absolutely beams when we mention we noticed his side hustle as a fashion model.
“Of course, I’m interested in fashion and I’ve always wanted to show a more unconventional side of me, rather than just a fighter. So I had a great opportunity to work as a model in Korea. I want to show various sides of myself to my fans. And if there are more opportunities, I would like to continue such things.”
It sure beats getting punched in the face. But when it comes to fighting, Choi still has plenty he wants to prove to himself. At age 31, he feels like his prime is approaching. Like his last win, Choi took his time. It will have been nearly 11 months outside the Octagon when he steps in to face Steve Garcia Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba.
“This camp was perfect,” he says. “I feel so good because I am well-prepared this time…in terms of physical conditioning, mental conditioning and strategy. I prepared well.”
He’ll need to be on his game against Garcia, who is in the midst of his own “best of times” streak. “Mean Machine” has won three in a row and four of his last five.
“He’s tough,” Choi says of his opponent. “That’s the only thing. Aside from that, I don’t see any dangerous points on him.”
He says this last bit not as a boast or bravado. He simply can’t compute how things won’t go his way at the UFC APEX.
“He’s tough, but I have an opportunity. I prepared a strategy, and it will go well.”
