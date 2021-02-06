SeungWoo Choi: From Daydreams To Destiny

“During my early days in MMA, I admired Conor McGregor a lot. He had such confidence in him and every word he said was backed inside the Octagon. He proved himself each and every time. Also, he was the fighter that best knew how to market and promote himself fight-wise and fashion-wise with his huge fan base.”

Some fighters never watch the sport outside of their own bouts. But Choi remains as big a fan of his peers, despite now being their co-workers.

“My Top 3 favorite fighters are Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier and The Korean Zombie. They are a special few that show great improvements in each fight and fight their hearts out each time they are inside the Octagon. I like the quote ‘slowly, but surely,’ and that quote fits them perfectly.”

That quote might apply to Choi himself. Stumbling out of the gates in his first two UFC bouts in 2019, he tasted his first Octagon victory in the sweetest way possible: in front of an adoring home crowd in South Korea in December 2019. Pandemic travel restrictions would keep him from getting fights for all of 2020, but he made the most of his next opportunity this past February, scoring a unanimous decision over hot rookie Youssef Zalal.