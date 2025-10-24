Seriously: Do Not Blink When Tom Aspinall And Ciryl Gane Fight

What makes Aspinall such an appealing fighter beyond the laser-quick aspect of each of his fights is the fact that it feels like we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg. He is open about the fact that he is curious about how he will fight if ever pushed deeper into a fight, and despite holding a black belt in jiu jitsu, he has barely had to show his grappling. Even when he took down Andrei Arlovski and Alexander Volkov, he secured submissions moments later.

If there is someone to push Aspinall athletically and skill-wise, though, it’s Gane, especially on the feet. Since joining the roster in August 2019 with a modest 3-0 record, “Bon Gamin” has bewildered opponents with his slick footwork, diverse striking, and standout athleticism. After picking up submission wins in his first two Octagon appearances, Gane has made a habit of standing in front of some of the most dangerous punchers to grace the canvas with his hands down and seemingly not a care in the world. Against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Junior dos Santos, and Alexander Volkov, Gane was almost nonchalant about his work, cruising to wins and only turning up the pressure and power when needed. Such was the case when he knocked Derrick Lewis out to win the interim title. Gane spent much of the fight on the outside, utilizing his jab and low kicks to stymie UFC’s knockout king before putting the finishing touches on the bout late in the third round.

UFC 321 Full Fight Card Preview

Whereas Aspinall’s accomplishments and aura circulate around how quickly he gets the job done, Gane is arguably an even farther cry from the idea of a plodder who struggles as the fight goes long. His 14:15 average fight time is the longest in heavyweight history as is his 61.9% significant strike defense. Per minute, he only absorbs 2.23 strikes, which ranks third behind grappling-heavy fighters Jailton Almeida and Curtis Blaydes.

While Aspinall is favored, there is absolutely a world where Gane puts Aspinall in some compromising positions using lateral footwork, probing kicks, and a diverse counterstriking game. Gane’s comfort level in the spotlight will certainly help combat any jitters about the big occasion as well as the Frenchman enters the fight with a bevy of 25-minute, headlining experience.