Seriously: Do Not Blink When Tom Aspinall And Ciryl Gane Fight

Few titles in combat sports carry the same pomp and circumstance as “undisputed heavyweight champion.” When you wear that title, hiding from the spotlight isn’t really an option, not only because one of the monikers for the belt includes “The Baddest Man On The Planet,” but also because the person who owns that title likely stands out head-and-shoulders above the average crowd.
Such is the case for current champ Tom Aspinall and his opponent, former interim champion Ciryl Gane. At 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-4, respectively, and tipping the scale over 245 pounds, the men making the final two walks into the Octagon are absolute units that look sculpted from granite, and they fight like it, too.
At different points of their careers, Aspinall and Gane have been called the “future” of the heavyweight division, a representation of where the weightclass could go in the coming years. However, as they’ve moved their way through the rankings and into the title picture, what became clear was their uniqueness from the rest of the weight class. Watching them feels like watching elite fighters from lighter divisions because of their footwork, quickness, and diversity of techniques, and for the most part, that wizardry confounded their opponents.
Aspinall’s speed is nothing short of astonishing. Combined with the power he can generate, it is no wonder he has yet to go more than six minutes into a fight in the Octagon. The Atherton representative boasts the shortest average fight time in UFC history at just more than two minutes per contest. His 4.09 knockdowns per 15 minutes and 8.07 strikes landed per minute rank second and third all-time, but he isn’t a wild man chasing the finish. With a good boxing pedigree and decades of jiu-jitsu under his belt, Aspinall’s skill set is a wonder.
What makes Aspinall such an appealing fighter beyond the laser-quick aspect of each of his fights is the fact that it feels like we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg. He is open about the fact that he is curious about how he will fight if ever pushed deeper into a fight, and despite holding a black belt in jiu jitsu, he has barely had to show his grappling. Even when he took down Andrei Arlovski and Alexander Volkov, he secured submissions moments later.
If there is someone to push Aspinall athletically and skill-wise, though, it’s Gane, especially on the feet. Since joining the roster in August 2019 with a modest 3-0 record, “Bon Gamin” has bewildered opponents with his slick footwork, diverse striking, and standout athleticism. After picking up submission wins in his first two Octagon appearances, Gane has made a habit of standing in front of some of the most dangerous punchers to grace the canvas with his hands down and seemingly not a care in the world. Against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Junior dos Santos, and Alexander Volkov, Gane was almost nonchalant about his work, cruising to wins and only turning up the pressure and power when needed. Such was the case when he knocked Derrick Lewis out to win the interim title. Gane spent much of the fight on the outside, utilizing his jab and low kicks to stymie UFC’s knockout king before putting the finishing touches on the bout late in the third round.
Whereas Aspinall’s accomplishments and aura circulate around how quickly he gets the job done, Gane is arguably an even farther cry from the idea of a plodder who struggles as the fight goes long. His 14:15 average fight time is the longest in heavyweight history as is his 61.9% significant strike defense. Per minute, he only absorbs 2.23 strikes, which ranks third behind grappling-heavy fighters Jailton Almeida and Curtis Blaydes.
While Aspinall is favored, there is absolutely a world where Gane puts Aspinall in some compromising positions using lateral footwork, probing kicks, and a diverse counterstriking game. Gane’s comfort level in the spotlight will certainly help combat any jitters about the big occasion as well as the Frenchman enters the fight with a bevy of 25-minute, headlining experience.
Arguably, this could be the highest-level mixed martial arts contest in heavyweight title fight history since Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic duked it out for three memorable fights, particularly their second contest, which included wild momentum swings and a high pace previously unseen in similar bouts.
That all combines for a can’t-miss, don’t-get-up-from-the-couch title fight at the top of UFC 321.
“Don’t blink” is as cliché as it gets when describing a heavyweight bout, but for real this time: don’t blink.
What happens in the Octagon could very well be the first of its kind at heavyweight.
