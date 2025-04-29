Serhiy Sidey Ready To Begin Year Two

The judges felt otherwise, awarding Taveras the split decision win in what was one of the best fights of 2024. Ten months later, the 28-year-old made his sophomore appearance in the UFC cage, facing off with Garret Armfield on the preliminary card in Edmonton. This time, it was Sidey that came out on the happy side of the split decision verdict, only the man that stood victorious in the center of the Octagon didn’t feel like he’d done enough to earn the win.

Just a few days ahead of his 2025 debut against Cameron Smotherman this weekend at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, the talented bantamweight prospect reflected on the lessons learned in those first two contests, which have been reinforced in the text of the latest book he’s been reading.

Order UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena

“I’m reading this book right now called Inner Excellence, and one chapter in this book kind of breaks down what we’re talking about and what just happened in my last two fights perfectly,” begins Sidey, posted up against the wall at the gym, having just completed his last set of sprints before readying to head to the American heartland. “It was talking about how you go out there, you have your best performance to date, but you take a loss. Then you go out there, have a performance that you’re not so proud of, but you get the win. After, which one feels better?