Serhiy Sidey: The Homecoming

A big part of what has the UFC rookie so confident heading into his promotional debut is the amount of effort that goes into each training camp, and the type of competitors he’s pushing himself against day in and day out.

Over the last couple years, there has been a real growth and consolidation of Canadian talent in the Greater Toronto Area and down the QEW in the Niagara region, with fighters from Aegis MMA, BTC, House of Champions, and Niagara Top Team joining forces, with the rising tide raising all the boats.

RELATED: Inside The Co-Main Numbers | Countdown To New Bantamweight Champ

Led by fellow UFC 297 competitors Mike Malott and Jasmine Jasudavicius, there is a clear “new wave” of Canadian talent making an impact at the UFC level and throughout MMA as a whole, and working with those athletes on a daily basis gives Sidey the understanding that he’s done everything possible to put himself in a position to secure a victory on Saturday.

“This area is full of killers,” he said, shaking his head at the depth of talent bubbling up around him. “I don’t get any easy rounds. Every day, every practice I show up to, I’m getting pushed to my limits. I give my whoopins as much as I get my whoopins, but I think that is so important because it builds such confidence.

“When I step into the cage, I went through it all. I didn’t just smash people for eight weeks and then jump into this fight — I’m dealing with tough situations; killers in grappling and wrestling and striking.

“Mentally, it only makes me feel better about myself because I know I’m giving it my all. I get that anxiety feeling every time I show up to sparring, every time I show up to wrestling. The literal butterflies, ‘Oh s*** — I’m about to get into a fight!’ feeling and I need it, man. I need it because when it’s fight night, it gives me that calm confidence that I didn’t cheat myself or cut any corners.”

And this time has been no different, which is why after everything has come together to deliver a fairytale debut, at home, with a built-in story and more attention than most clashes between recent DWCS graduates usually garner, Sidey is certain that on Saturday night, in front of friends, family, and thousands of other partisan fans, he’ll hear Bruce Buffer declare him victorious.

Order UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis

“Bro…” he began, smiling and shaking his head. “I cannot wait to hear that. All I want to do is make sure that when that moment happens, I enjoy it; I sit back, take a deep breath, and enjoy it because that moment is one I’ve been visualizing for a very long time.

“When Bruce Buffer gives me that call and I hear the roar — it’s like taking all the drugs in the world in one moment; that’s what it feels like. All the hard work, all the discipline for that moment — I would do it over and over again to experience that moment each time.”