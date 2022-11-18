Serghei Spivac Wants To Prove He's Elite

“It was shortly before the fight with Jared Vanderaa,” he tells me through a translator on Wednesday, just a couple days before he’ll step into the Octagon with Derrick Lewis to take part in his first UFC main event.

That fight with Vanderaa occurred in February of last year and was the second consecutive triumph in a three-fight winning streak for the heavyweight from Moldova that showed he was making strides as a competitor. A short-notice loss to Tom Aspinall paused his upward ascent, but victories this year over Greg Hardy and Augusto Sakai have the 27-year-old “Polar Bear” once again trending in a positive direction.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac

“Good training partners, very ambitious,” he says when asked about his experiences working at the Las Vegas institution, which has returned to being one of the top gyms in the sport over the last few years, in part because of a wave of transplants that have relocated to the city to take full advantage of the UFC Performance Institute and the ability to work at a world-class, all-in-one facility like Xtreme. “The coaches, the training partners, they know exactly what they are doing, and the sparring sessions are good.

“Everyone is very ambitious and happy to train.”

After starting his career with nine consecutive victories, Spivac struggled out of the gate upon reaching the UFC.