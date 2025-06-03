SERGHEI SPIVAC POISED TO TEACH A FAMILIAR LESSON

Arriving on the biggest stage in the sport as a green, but promising, talent, the 30-year-old from Moldova has shown steady growth over the course of his career, not only becoming stronger physically to contend with the behemoths that line the way to the top of the heavyweight division, but adding to his arsenal and leaning into his greatest strengths, as well. Along the way, Spivac has posted quality wins over divisional staples Aleksei Oleinik, Augusto Sakai, Derrick Lewis, and Marcin Tybura to establish himself as a fixture in the Top 10.

But each time he’s had the opportunity to garner the kind of marquee win that would really propel him forward, Spivac has faltered.

GET YOUR TICKETS: UFC 316 | UFC Atlanta | UFC Baku | UFC 317 | UFC Nashville

“It’s frustrating, but I don’t dwell on the past; I move forward,” he said in regards to his January loss to Jailton Almeida, though the statement could apply to each of his critical setbacks.

The UFC 311 clash with Almeida was similar to his other two miscues over the last several years, the first which came to current interim champ Tom Aspinall, with the middle loss in the trio coming against former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane.