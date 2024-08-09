Serghei Spivac: The Continued Maturation Of ‘The Polar Bear’

“We always get prepared very intensely. We always take it very seriously,” he said.

“Sometimes it's a three-round fight, sometimes it's a five-round fight, and then what happens in the fight you can never predict. Sometimes it's a submission, sometimes it's a knockout. I just let the fight dictate the pace, and I let the fight tell me what I have to do to get the victory.

“What happened (in the first fight), happened. This is just the next fight. As I said before, a loss is still a lesson that I learned. It's an experience that I’ve got. And then we do our work, we do our job, and we'll see what happens stylistically.”

How To Watch UFC Fight Night: Tybura vs Spivac 2

Spivac said that his rematch with Tybura will be a yardstick of sorts to show just how far he has progressed as a fighter since their first meeting four years ago.

“The fans saw the fight very early in my career. They tuned in then, and again, tune in now to see what the difference is between me then and me four years later. I think that's why they shouldn't miss it.”

As for how he thinks the fight will go, Spivac admitted that he’s not a fan of giving out predictions. Instead, he laid out how simply being himself will give him the best shot at success on fight night.