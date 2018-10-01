Sergei Pavlovich Is Moving Forward

UFC Saint Petersbug Is An ESPN+ Exclusive | Start Your Free Trial!

It was a setback and the first defeat of his professional fighting career, but Pavlovich prefers to live by the saying that you either win or you learn, and he took away a lot of lessons from facing a legend like Overeem in his first fight in the UFC.

“It was a good lesson for me. I took some notes from that fight. But it is what it is, that’s not end of the world, we’re moving forward,” Pavlovich said.

“There were a lot of lessons; I can't pick up only one. I'll try to show everything in my upcoming fight. [The loss to Overeem] gave me a lot motivation and the fight will reveal that.”

For his second appearance in the UFC, Pavlovich is matched up against Brazilian heavyweight Marcelo Golm, who comes into the fight off two straight decision losses after a submission win in his UFC debut.

Golm had never tasted defeat prior to competing inside the Octagon, so there is little doubt that he wants to get back on track at Pavlovich’s expense while the Russian competes in his home country.