Playful Sergei Pavlovich Prepared For War

The matchup, which lands in the middle of the main card of this weekend’s UFC Fight Night event at Galaxy Arena in Macau, was a somewhat surprising pairing when it was first announced, given where each man currently stands in the hierarchy and the respective resumes.

While Teixeira got back into the win column earlier this year with an exhausting decision win over Tuivasa in Sydney, the 26-year-old is just 2-1 in the UFC after claiming a spot on the roster with a win on Season 8 of the Contender Series. Prior to his bout with “Bam Bam” at UFC 325, the towering Brazilian had never been out of the first round, and the totality of his UFC experience was 70 seconds — 35 seconds of work in each of a win over Justin Tafa and a loss to Lewis.

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As for Pavlovich, he was the man tabbed to battle Tom Aspinall when the interim title was last introduced at UFC 295 and remains a fixture in the title conversation. Additionally, his last appearance was a “there are levels to this” win over Cortes Acosta last August, before “Salsa Boy” turned a pair of November victories and his own win over Lewis into a chance to face Alexander Volkov earlier this month at UFC 328, where the division’s other dangerous Russian contender secured the victory.

But in reading the lay of the land and having already been out of action for nine months after undergoing nasal surgery following his most recent win, Pavlovich knew it was time to return to action and wasn’t too pressed about fighting backwards in the rankings for this time around.