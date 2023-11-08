Sergei Pavlovich Knew This Day Would Come

"For me, I’m not surprised that I’m going to fight for the title because it’s supposed to happen,” offered Pavlovich, who posted four wins in 13 months after going without a fight in 2020 and 2021 as a result of injuries and travel issues. “I’ve been fighting for a long time, I’ve won six fights in a row, and if not this one, the next one was going to be for a title shot.

“After Curtis Blaydes, the UFC was saying the winner of this fight is going to have a title shot, so I was expecting it 100 percent after that fight,” continued the streaking contender, who dispatched Blaydes in May to run his record to 18-1 overall, with 15 of those victories coming by way of first-round stoppage. “There was a change in some plans, but I was thinking I was next in line.”

Shifting from being the backup and potentially facing Jones or Miocic to a fresh pairing with Aspinall is a considerable switch, as the British heavyweight offers very different stylistic problems to contend with than either the injured champion Jones or the two-time titleholder Miocic.