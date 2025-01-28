SERGEI PAVLOVICH | KEEP MOVING FORWARD

It would seem that Russian heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich is a big Kierkegaard guy, as the returning finisher is all about moving forward as he heads into his clash with JairzinhoRozenstruik this weekend at anb Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“This is part of life; you’ve got ups, and you’ve got downs,” Pavlovich said, speaking with the assistance of translator Sergey Nagorny, when asked about his previous fight against compatriot Alexander Volkov, a loss that he described as being difficult emotionally given that nothing went as planned in the contest. “The most important thing is to come back to the gym, work on your mistakes, get better, train, and get back into it.

“For me, it’s like this all the time; whether it’s a win or a loss, the next day is the next day,” he added in a manner that was more pragmatic than nihilistic. “It’s a new day, a new leaf — you turn the page, you keep moving forward.

“You can’t dwell on what happened back then. Whether it’s a win or a loss, you have to keep moving forward and not look back.”