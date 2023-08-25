 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to Dana White's Contender Series season seven, week three at UFC APEX on August 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Dana White's Contender Series

September Episodes Dana White’s Contender Series Fights Revealed

Fight Cards For Season 7 Episodes 5, 6 And 7 Announced
Aug. 25, 2023

The 7th season of Dana White’s Contender Series has kicked off with a bang in the opening trio of episodes.

Through three weeks, 14 of 15 winners were awarded UFC contracts despite just six finishes. That speaks to the high-quality rounds put in by each of the athletes and the competitiveness shown inside the UFC APEX. 

Seven episodes remain this season, and the show has maybe never had a brighter spotlight on it after Sean O’Malley became the second champion to get their start on the show following Jamahal Hill’s triumph at UFC 283 to start the year. On top of that, each card sems to be littered with DWCS alums up and down throughout.

These are the fights coming to the APEX in the first three weeks of September:

Episode 5 – September 5, 2023

Light Heavyweight

Bruno Lopes vs Brendson Ribeiro

Bantamweight

Ramon Taveras vs Serhiy Sidey

Middleweight

Chad Hanekom vs Cam Rowston

Featherweight

Jean Silva vs Kevin Vallejos

Women’s Flyweight

Rainn Guerrero vs Corinne Laframboise

Episode 6 – September 12, 2023

Lightweight

James Llontop vs Malik Lewis

Featherweight

Steven Nguyen vs AJ Cunningham

Bantamweight

Jean Matsumoto vs Kasey Tanner

Heavyweight

Jhonata Diniz vs Eduardo Neves

Women’s Strawweight

Julia Polastri vs Patricia Alujas

Episode 7 – September 19, 2023

Lightweight

Jacobi Jones vs Dan Allen

Lightweight

Dylan Mantello vs Kaynan Kruschewsky

Flyweight

Igor da Silva vs Jhonata Silva

Heavyweight

Shamil Gaziev vs Greg Velasco

Women’s Strawweight

Stephanie Bruna vs Talita Alencar

: