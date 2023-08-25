September Episodes Dana White’s Contender Series Fights Revealed

Through three weeks, 14 of 15 winners were awarded UFC contracts despite just six finishes. That speaks to the high-quality rounds put in by each of the athletes and the competitiveness shown inside the UFC APEX.

Seven episodes remain this season, and the show has maybe never had a brighter spotlight on it after Sean O’Malley became the second champion to get their start on the show following Jamahal Hill’s triumph at UFC 283 to start the year. On top of that, each card sems to be littered with DWCS alums up and down throughout.

These are the fights coming to the APEX in the first three weeks of September: