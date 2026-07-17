SeokHyeon Ko | Quietly Making Waves At Welterweight

In that contest, the South Korean welterweight waded deeper into the fight than he had in most of his previous outings, going the distance to earn a hard-fought win over Igor Cavalcanti and claim a place on the UFC roster. Last year in his rookie campaign, Ko showed that his reckless days were behind him, eschewing his wilder striking-heavy approach for a more grappling-focused strategy that produced wins over Oban Elliott and Phil Rowe, both of whom commented on the clear change in tactics from Ko.

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Fittingly, as the 32-year-old readies to make his return to action this weekend in Oklahoma City against Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani, he’s opted to complete the transition from his regional form to his UFC persona by switching his nickname as well.

“The before nickname was 'The Korean Tyson,’ and it was about ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, so I wanted to get my own nickname, not another person’s name there anymore,” Ko said when asked about the shift to his new “Technical” nickname ahead of Saturday’s bout.