Sentes Is Geared Up For Underrated Rivalry Dual

One of Sentes’ most fond memories as a coach followed a Korbin Meink victory behind enemy lines and being met with a reception of middle fingers from the Mountaineers faithful. There’s middle fingers, things get chippy, but no moment signifies the heat of the rivalry quite like the pre-dual standoff a couple years ago.

“Out of nowhere, we’re about to shake hands in the middle of the mat, our guys were running past the middle and trying not to let their wrestlers onto the mat,” Sentes recalled. “Eventually, it seemed like they would go a little bit further from the center to their side of the mat and eventually they were all the way over there. When App State’s bigger names started getting up, some of their upperclassmen, some of their better guys, they would actually run around our guys back to the middle of the mat to shake hands in the middle. Like, ‘Hey, this is our home you’re not going to take the mats from us.’ Ever since then, it’s always had this feeling like App State were the good guys and Campbell were the bad guys. There’s just a little more friction each and every year.”

With both teams knocking on the door of the national rankings, the dual matters as much this year as it ever has, and with one of the most even lineups Sentes can recall, literally every takedown could carry game-changing weight.