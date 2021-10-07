Selina Flores Talks Upcoming Lion Fight 70 Bout

Young gun Selina Flores is fighting for only her third time professionally.

Although she’s young in the sport, she has met with early career success due to her parents’ insistence on the sport and a heavy amount of worthy training and sparring partners.

One of them being veteran Thai fighter Natalie Morgan.

With a couple sparring sessions between the two, Flores recalls a relatively unsuccessful first outing against “Killface” Morgan.

“The first time we sparred was in 2017,” Flores recalls. “I was getting ready for my first tournament, so I would say that I was somewhat green.”

Admittedly too new to the game to handle high pressure, experienced fighters, Flores was bested that night. It wouldn’t be long at all, however, until she was able to get her revenge.