Self-Belief Was Mike Davis’ Missing Piece

With only three UFC fights in three and a half years, Davis hasn’t competed enough for fans to pinpoint him as a fighter on the rise, but he’s ready to change all of that.

Talent has never come up into question when people talk about Davis, as the 29-year-old lightweight has flashed moments of brilliance since competing on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018. Frustrating injuries and mental blocks prevented “Beast Boy” from competing with the frequency he expected when he made it into the UFC.

But the time away from the Octagon turned out to be exactly what Davis needed, as he sought out mental therapy to help him develop tools to get over the hurdles preventing him from unleashing his potential.

“I’ve done a lot of getting into my head because that’s the one thing that is holding me back is that I don’t believe in myself,” Davis told UFC.com. “I still have a little doubt. I have the skill set, but I have a little doubt on my ability and I shouldn’t.”