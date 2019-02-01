Self-Belief is Paramount for Anthony Rocco Martin

“I’m on UFC 43 right now. I’ve watched every fight. I’m talking about the prelims and all.”

For most of us, that’s just some good binge-watching with our UFC FIGHT PASS subscription. For Martin, it’s part of being a student of the game.

“There’s these old techniques that might be coming back around. Everything is kind of a big circle. The evolution of the game is so crazy. I’m a huge fan of MMA. I try to watch as much as I can. My main thing is: you should always try to evolve. If I go to a seminar halfway across the country and I learn one thing to bring back and put in my game, I feel like it’s more than worth it.”