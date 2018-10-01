Second Opportunity Rises For James Vick

Having amassed a 9-1 record in his first 10 appearances following a stint on Season 15 of The Ultimate Fighter, Vick jumped at the chance to headline the UFC’s debut show in Lincoln and share the cage with Gaethje.

He viewed the matchup as a make-or-break opportunity — the first of many main event appearances or the first and only time he would headline a fight card — and liked his chances against the former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion, who had been finished in back-to-back fights and engaged in all-out brawls in each of his first three appearances under the UFC banner.

He got into a war of words with Gaethje, calling him shopworn, forecasting a finish and a move into the upper echelon of the loaded lightweight division.

He got knocked out in less than 90 seconds.

“I f****** blew it,” said Vick, reflecting on his August entanglement with Gaethje. “I can’t blame anyone or anything. It took me twice as long as most people to get an opportunity like that and when I got it, I f****** dropped the ball and I blew it.”

A big part of the reason the 31-year-old lightweight had put so much emphasis on the fight with Gaethje is that despite building up a solid resume, he felt like opportunities to face top-flight competition weren’t coming his way, as higher ranked competitors sought bigger names and bigger paydays while looking to protect their place in the divisional hierarchy.

Beating Gaethje was his gateway to the fights he wanted, the opportunities he felt he had earned, especially during the four-fight winning streak that preceded his meeting with the Trevor Wittman-trained knockout artist in August.

The way he saw it, his entire career hinged on the outcome. As he readies to step into the cage again, the loss still eats at him and his efforts to ascend the lightweight rankings have to begin anew.