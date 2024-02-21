Second Chances Aplenty At UFC Mexico City

In 2020, contenders Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval were on the rise and looking to claim a flyweight title shot. Late in the first round of their bout, Royval was transitioning from a leglock submission and suffered an injury to his right shoulder. Royval let out a scream in pain and rolled over to his stomach to cover up. That’s when Moreno dropped numerous hammer fist strikes and put an end to the fight. It was a strange ending to what was a highly entertaining bout.

Since their meeting at UFC 255, Moreno has gone on a fabulous run that saw “The Assassin Baby” become a two-time undisputed UFC flyweight champion and develop into one of the biggest stars in the sport. Royval put together a run to the title that culminated in 2023 with a decision loss to champion Alexandre Pantoja.

The two flyweights will headline UFC Mexico City this weekend, with their sights set on earning another shot at Pantoja.