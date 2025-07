His professional debut came at Fury FC 96, where he needed just 47 seconds to finish Joseph Aguilar via armbar. While the finish itself was impressive, the way he got there – a lightning-fast single-leg takedown, then transitions from side control to mount before catching Aguilar as he attempted to escape during a scramble – showed Oyervidez’s smooth Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills in full effect.

It’s not often you see such slick grappling from a professional debutant, let alone one who was just 19 years of age. But Oyervidez clearly isn’t just any other prospect.

Canelo vs Crawford Presale Begins July 17. Sign Up Now!

He repeated the trick in his second pro appearance, at Fury Challenger Series 12, where he finished the job even quicker against Ruben Martinez Jr. Once again, it was the armbar that brought the tap as he claimed victory in just 42 seconds.

Then, in his most recent MMA outing, Oyervidez made it 3-0 as a pro with a 51-second submission finish of Ryan Mondala at Fury FC 103.