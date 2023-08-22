Season 7 Week 3 Results & Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series

Press Conference
Dana White's Contender Series
Contract Winners, Scorecards, Recaps And More From The Newest Round Of UFC Hopefuls
Season 7 of Dana White's Contender Series continues for week three as a new group of athletes get the chance to impress the boss and earn a UFC contract.
Watch all the entire fight card on ESPN+ in the United States, and UFC FIGHT PASS internationally. Action gets underway at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. All bouts scheduled for three rounds each.
Dana White's Contender Series Season 7 Week 3 Results
- Luis Pajuelo defeats Robbie Ring by TKO (strikes) at 3:43 of Round 1
- Josefine Knutsson def. Isis Verbeek by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Oban Elliott (29-28, 29-28, 28-28) defeats Kaik Brito by Majority Decision
Dana White's Contender Series Season 7 Week 3 Fight Card
Luis Pajuelo defeats Robbie Ring by TKO (strikes) at 3:43 of Round 1
Luis Pajuelo becomes the second Peruvian fighter to garner a victory on Dana White’s Contender Series this season, taking the fight to Robbie Ring and overwhelming the undefeated 23-year-old.
When they were in space and technical, Ring held his own, but once Pajuelo decided he wanted to turn this into a slobberknocker, the fight swung entirely in his favor. After hurting Ring and forcing the American to pull guard, the featherweight prospect unloaded on Ring, setting up the finish with a punishing knee to the midsection on the ground before hammering home a torrent of blows.
This was an absolutely punishing effort from “Corazon de Leon,” who pushes his winning streak to five and his record to 8-1 overall with the victory.
Josefine Knutsson defeats Isis Verbeek by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
After impressing on Road to UFC last season, but feeling underwhelmed with her efforts, Josephine Knutsson ventured to Vegas to make a good second impression on the UFC brass, accomplishing the feat with a unanimous decision win over Isis Verbeek on Tuesday night.
The AllStars Training Center representative blasted Verbeek with a no-tell lead high kick in the first that likely would have knocked out many other competitors. While Verbeek stayed upright, Knutsson remained in control for the majority of the fight, getting the better of things in space, in the clinch, and on the ground. She couldn’t find a finish, but this was one-way traffic and a highly technical performance from the Swedish strawweight.
All three judges saw the fight in Knutsson’s favor, with “Thunder” moving to 6-0 with the win while handing Verbeek the second loss of her MMA career.
Oban Elliott (29-28, 29-28, 28-28) defeats Kaik Brito by Majority Decision
Oban Elliott said he would leave in a box before losing on Dana White’s Contender Series, and while there was a time he looked to be getting measured for a casket, “The Welsh Gangster” rallied and out-worked Kaik Brito throughout the third to secure the come-from-behind victory.
The first was close, with Elliott landing a smattering of good shots while controlling the grappling exchanges, but Brito was all over him in the second. It genuinely seemed like Elliott was one shot away from being finished, only for the Cage Warriors veteran to come out as the fresher man in the third and take the fight to Brito.
Two of the three judges saw the fight 29-28 in favor of Elliott with the other official scoring the bout a draw, resulting in a majority decision victory for the hard-nosed Shore Mixed Martial Arts representative.
Eli Aronov vs Zach Reese
Eli Arnov vs Zachary Reese Preview | DWCS Season 7, Week 3
Eli Arnov vs Zachary Reese Preview | DWCS Season 7, Week 3
/
:
:
Special Feature
Israel Adesanya Exclusive Interview
Community