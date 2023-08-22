Season 7 Week 3 Results & Scorecards | Dana White's Contender Series

When they were in space and technical, Ring held his own, but once Pajuelo decided he wanted to turn this into a slobberknocker, the fight swung entirely in his favor. After hurting Ring and forcing the American to pull guard, the featherweight prospect unloaded on Ring, setting up the finish with a punishing knee to the midsection on the ground before hammering home a torrent of blows.

This was an absolutely punishing effort from “Corazon de Leon,” who pushes his winning streak to five and his record to 8-1 overall with the victory.

Josefine Knutsson defeats Isis Verbeek by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)