Dana White's Contender Series

Season 6 Weigh-In Results | Dana White's Contender Series

The Fighters Step On The Scales To Make It Official For Tuesday's Shot At The UFC
By UFC Staff Report • Aug. 1, 2022

The very best show for spotlighting rising MMA talent returns when Dana White's Contender Series kicks off it's sixth season this summer. For 10 incredible Tuesday nights, watch as an army of hopefuls take their shot at a UFC contract. 

Watch all the action on ESPN+ in the United States, and UFC FIGHT PASS internationally. Action begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

All bouts scheduled for three rounds each.

Dana White's Contender Series Season 6 Official Weigh-In Results:

Dana White's Contender Series DWCS logo ESPN+

WEEK 2

Airs Live On ESPN+ August 2, 2022 at 8pm ET/5pm PT

Lightweight Featured Bout: Charlie Campbell (155) vs Chris Duncan (155.5)

Flyweight Bout: Vinicius Salvador (126) vs Shannon Ross (126)

Featherweight Bout: Francis Marshall (145) vs Connor Matthews (145.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (259) vs Danilo Suzart (255)

Welterweight Bout: Shimon Smotritsky (170.5) vs Billy Goff (170.5)

WEEK 1

Aired Live On July 26, 2022. See The Final Results Here. Rewatch Now On ESPN+

Middleweight Featured Bout: Ozzy Diaz (186) vs Joe Pyfer (185)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Anton Turkalj (205) vs Acacio dos Santos (201)

Featherweight Bout: Dennis Buzukja (146) vs Kaleio Romero (146)

Flyweight Bout: Alessandro Costa (126) vs Andres Luna Martinetti (126)

  • Due to weight management issues, Willian Souza was removed from his bantamweight bout with Farid Basharat. This bout was removed from Week 1 card.
