Season 6 Weigh-In Results | Dana White's Contender Series
The Fighters Step On The Scales To Make It Official For Tuesday's Shot At The UFC
By UFC Staff Report
• Aug. 1, 2022
The very best show for spotlighting rising MMA talent returns when Dana White's Contender Series kicks off it's sixth season this summer. For 10 incredible Tuesday nights, watch as an army of hopefuls take their shot at a UFC contract.
Watch all the action on ESPN+ in the United States, and UFC FIGHT PASS internationally. Action begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT.
All bouts scheduled for three rounds each.
Dana White's Contender Series Season 6 Official Weigh-In Results:
WEEK 2
Airs Live On ESPN+ August 2, 2022 at 8pm ET/5pm PT
Lightweight Featured Bout: Charlie Campbell (155) vs Chris Duncan (155.5)
Flyweight Bout: Vinicius Salvador (126) vs Shannon Ross (126)
Featherweight Bout: Francis Marshall (145) vs Connor Matthews (145.5)
Heavyweight Bout: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (259) vs Danilo Suzart (255)
Welterweight Bout: Shimon Smotritsky (170.5) vs Billy Goff (170.5)